Jose Pedro Campos (29,1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Pedro Campos.
Service Information
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell St
Midland, TX
79701
(432)-683-8229
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell St
Midland, TX 79701
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Jose Pedro Campos 72, of Midland, Texas will be Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jackie Warren Funeral Home Chapel. Jose Pedro Campos was born April 29,1948, in Fort Stockton, Texas to Juan Campos and Selza Hernandez Campos, and is preceded in death by his patents. Survivors: one daughter; Ginger Chennault, three sons; David Campos, Paul Campos, Jody Campos, two sisters; Rosalinda Velarde, Alice Nunez, one brother; Alex Campos and wife Socorro Campos. Funeral service is under direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.