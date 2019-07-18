Funeral Service for Jose Pedro Campos 72, of Midland, Texas will be Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jackie Warren Funeral Home Chapel. Jose Pedro Campos was born April 29,1948, in Fort Stockton, Texas to Juan Campos and Selza Hernandez Campos, and is preceded in death by his patents. Survivors: one daughter; Ginger Chennault, three sons; David Campos, Paul Campos, Jody Campos, two sisters; Rosalinda Velarde, Alice Nunez, one brother; Alex Campos and wife Socorro Campos. Funeral service is under direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 18, 2019