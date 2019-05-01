Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose "Antonio" Tarango. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Jose "Antonio" Tarango 58 passed away April 28, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He was born on April 24th 1961 in El Comedor, Chihuahua Mexico. Dad was very funny, caring, and always helped anyone and everyone. He would take the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He grew up in a small border town called San Antonio del Bravo, where he helped his family raise goats on the ranch. At the age of 14, he came to the United States in search of the "American Dream". 1975 is when he learned and mastered his ultimate trade of masonry. He worked in masonry and in dairy farms. In 1980 he met Graciela Baeza by 1981 they were married in Portales, New Mexico. Their first-born son Jose Tarango Jr. was born April 28, 1982, Sonya Tarango on May 26, 1983 both in Midland, Texas. Israel Tarango was born in Portales, New Mexico on April 4, 1984. Then they moved to Midland where their last child Bianca Tarango was born on November 30, 1988. He always liked to cook for family and friends, his specialty was "cabrito", asado he was a good cook. He enjoyed being outdoors and going back out to the ranch in San Antonio del Bravo to spend time with family and friends. In 1990 he started his own business "Jose Tarango Masonry" which he ran for 32 years. He is survived by his children Jose A. Tarango Jr., Sonya Tarango, Israel Tarango & Bianca Tarango. Brothers Juan P. Tarango, Jacinto Tarango, Jorge Tarango, Rosario Tarango and one sister Manuela Tarango. He is preceded in death by his parents Jose Ines Tarango and Manuela Gamboa. Six brothers Demetrio Tarango, Prajedes Tarango, Margarito Tarango, Chacanin Tarango, Ramon Tarango, Cruz Tarango one sister Dora Tarango. Viewing will be Wednesday May 1st 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home located at 405 N. Terrell St. Funeral service will be on Thursday May 2nd 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church located at 1100 Camp St. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be Jose A. Tarango Jr., Israel Tarango, Ignacio L. Lopez, Eric Muniz, Sergio Saldaña, Efrain Baeza Jr., and Ismael Baeza Jr. Funeral Service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to

