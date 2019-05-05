Jose V. Acosta Sr., 74 of Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 1st, 2019. Viewing will be Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Acosta; two sons, Joe V. Acosta Jr. and Jaime Acosta; two daughters, Mary Ellen Perkins and Anita Thompson; three brothers and three grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2019