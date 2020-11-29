Jose "Joe" Zertuche Jimenez passed away on November 3, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas, after a brief illness. Joe was born September 6, 1952. He was born 20 minutes after his twin sister, Maria, in Pecos, Texas. Joe had four brothers and three sisters. He was raised in Pecos, Odessa, and then Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in 1972. As soon as he graduated from High School, he joined the Navy and ended up serving two years of active duty and four years in the Reserves. After he got back from serving in the Navy, he went on to earn an Associate Degree in Business at Midland College. He had also gone to school /training for drafting engineering with Texas Electric On November 21, 1975 he married the love of his life, Isabel Garza Jimenez. He and "Chavela" were involved in LULAC for several years. He served as president of the Midland LULAC Chapter for two years. Joe LOVED sports, especially football. He occasionally watched pro-wrestling. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Isabel Garza Jimenez, his parents, Jose and Drucila Jimenez, his brothers, Manuel Jimenez, and Jesse Jimenez. Joe leaves behind his only son, Orlando Jimenez, from Lubbock, Texas, his sisters, Lidia J. Ramos, his twin sister Maria J. Mata and husband, Luis of Midland and Elena J. West and husband, Leonard from Ft. Worth; his brothers, Ray Jimenez and his wife, Lala of Midland and Frank Jimenez and his wife, Vivian, of San Antonio, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Northwestern Baptist Church, 3901 Mockingbird Lane, Midland, Texas.



