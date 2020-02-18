Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josefa Villalobos. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Josefa Villalobos 55 of Midland, TX entered the gates of Heaven on February 11, 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born and raised in Balleza, Chihuahua. She had been a resident of Midland, TX for a few years. Josefa was born on April 10, 1965 to Aurora Cano and late Antonio Villalobos. She worked for Walmart for 12 years and loved her job so dearly. Anyone who has met Josefa will never forget her beautiful smile, loud laugh and her amazing presence. She was a role model for her family and many others. She loved being with her three sons Noe Miguel Minjares, Jonathan Jose Minjares and Elier Ivan Minjares. As well as her three grandsons Nathan Noe Minjares, Ivan Elijah Minjares and Jayden Urijah Minjares. All six of those boys were her whole life. Josefa Villalobos is gone but will forever remain in our hearts. She is also survived by five sisters. Viewing will be Tuesday, February 18th from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral service is set for Wednesday, February 19th at 2:00 pm also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, TX. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

