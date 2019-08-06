Josefina Raquel Corella, 83 of Midland, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Viewing will be today from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N Terrell, Midland. Funeral mass is set for Wednesday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by four sons, Salvador Corella, Jose Corella, Jesus Corella and Adrian Corella; two daughters, Sylvia Corella and Karla Barraza; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and one brother.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019