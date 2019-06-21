Josefina Payan Franco, 93, of Midland, passed away June 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at San Miguel Archangel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughter, Griselda Roman; two sons, Silvino Franco and Jesus Manuel Franco. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 21, 2019