Joseph A. Van Wie, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 13, 2019 in the loving and caring community of Manor Park. He was born on April 28, 1925 in Waco, TX to Fred and Mary Ellen Van Wie. He graduated from Waco High School and then went on to Baylor University with a degree in Business Administration. Joe proudly served our country in WW II as a gunner in the United States Air Force. On a blind date he met and later married Betty Merle Jones from Belton, TX. Joe spent the majority of his work career with Amoco Production, serving them in San Antonio, Andrews, Ft. Worth, Bay City and Pearland. He retired in Bay City where he loved to play golf and work in his yard. In 2004 Joe and Betty moved to Midland to be closer to family. In 2017 they moved out to the Helen Greathouse Center in the Manor Park Community. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty, 3 daughters, Jerre Hutson of Dallas, Sherre and her husband, Leon Gentry from Horseshoe Bay, TX, and Patti and her husband, Mike Mayer of Midland, TX. He was especially proud of his 6 grandchildren, Mark Hutson (Terese), Tracy Hutson, Jill Collins (Keith), Jennifer Cummings (Justin), Michelle Hofer (Steven), and Meghan Cotton (Christian), and his 13 great grand-children. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm in the chapel at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland with Dr. Darin Wood presiding. A reception will follow at the Branch next door. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 16, 2019