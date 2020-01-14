Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Anthony "Tony" Madrid. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Joseph Anthony "Tony" Madrid age 69, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020. Tony was born in Ysleta, (El Paso County), Texas on January 15, 1950 to Ignacio and Rosa Berru Madrid. He was raised and attended and graduated high school in Fabens, Texas. Tony attended and graduated from Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas with a Bachelor of Science, Drivers Education and Master of Education degrees. Tony's first teaching job was in Alpine, Texas where he taught Elementary children and drove a school bus. Tony then moved to Midland in 1973 to work at MISD in Elementary Ed. Tony remained there until his retirement in 2017. Tony taught Driver's Ed in Midland for over 40 years. Tony met "BJ" Betty Jo Barrett while teaching at Pease Elementary and married on July 17, 1977. Into their marriage they welcomed two energetic children; Cody and Corey. Tony was a vivacious, energetic, mischievous man who loved to laugh and have a good time. A devoted husband to BJ for 42 years. He loved his family and neighbors. Tony is survived by his wife, BJ Madrid, two children; son, Cody Barrett Berru Madrid of Sterling, City, Texas and son, Corey Barrett Berru Madrid of Midland, Texas and one awesome granddaughter, Sadie Zoie Madrid; brother, Ignacio "Shorty" Madrid, Jr. (Sophia); sister, Amelia Anderson (Martin); sister, Anna Goode (John); sister, Rebeca Madrid; sister, Lourdes Pittenger (George); sister, Emma Jo Lackie (Devin); sister, Lisa Madrid; sister-in-law, Alicia Madrid; nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Tony is preceded in death by his father, Ignacio Madrid Sr.; mother, Rosa Berru Madrid; sister, Maria Rellinger and brother, Benjamin Madrid. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ellis Funeral Home, Midland, Texas with graveside in Sterling City, Texas, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jim Noble of St. Lukes UMC of San Angelo, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sterling City, Texas Fire Department; P.O. Box 577, Sterling City, Texas 76951 or a .

