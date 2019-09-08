Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Donald (Joey) Hollcroft. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Joseph (Joey) Donald Hollcroft, III, 35, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Visitation will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4:00-6:00pm. Memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00am. Joey was born on November 8, 1983, in Casper, Wyoming to Patrick Hollcroft and Anna Livingston, but he got to Texas as fast as he could. He attended Lee High School and graduated from the Fire Academy at Midland College. Because his family was growing, he joined a plumbing company and it became his life's work, except for the five years he worked as a water well man. He felt the more licenses he had the better. He went back to plumbing after that, until his death. At 34, he decided to try out for the fire department here in Midland. For as old and out of shape as he thought he was, he almost made it. He was pretty proud of that. Joey is survived by his parents Patrick (Elizabeth) Hollcroft of Katy, TX. and Anna (J.R.) Brewer of Midland, TX, sister Jennifer Hollcroft of Katy, TX. brother Jeffrey Hollcroft of Katy, TX. his son Connor Hollcroft of Midland, TX, two nephews Braden Jarman and Adriel Venable both of Katy, TX, his Great-Grandmother Eloise Williams and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Joey is preceded in death by his daughter McKenzy Hollcroft and his brother Jonathan Hollcroft. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands of Midland and The Salvation Army. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

