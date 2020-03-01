Davenport "Joe" Joseph Lloyd Davenport "Joe", 80 of Midland passed away February 25, 2020. Born in Minot N.D., January 10th 1940 to Claris & Louise Davenport. His family moved several times and ended up in Ephrata Washington. Ephrata is where he met the Love of his life and was married July 15th 1961. The couple moved to Kennewick Washington after their marriage and started their family. In 1982 the family moved to Midland Texas. Joe worked most of his life as a Carpenter and started out working with his father in 1962. This started his Love for Wood working. Growing up he enjoyed working on Cars, Motorcycles, Building Model Airplanes and fishing. As a young man while raising his family he loved to take the family hunting, fishing and to the races to watch him race Foreign Stock Cars. Later in his life he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his Grandchildren. He continued his love for wood working making anything and everything. He past doing what he Loved, Building RC Model Airplanes in the garage!! He is survived by his wife Ann "Sue" Davenport in Midland Texas, his siblings, Clara Robertson, Rosemary Johnson and Robert Davenport of Kennewick Washington and Donna Tycke of Washougal Washington. His Children, Sandra Edwards of South Lake Texas, JoAnne & Miguel Cano of Chicago Illinois, Cynthia Colley of Midland Texas and Steve Davenport of Midland Texas. 15 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Child. Proceeded in Death, His Father Claris Davenport and his Mother Louise Davenport, his Brother Bud Davenport and his Sister Helen Stolle. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday March 1st at 1:30 P.M. at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy Midland Texas 79701.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020