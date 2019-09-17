Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Joe" Powless. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 1:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Joseph, "Joe" Powless, 78, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Big Spring, Texas due to complications from Alzheimer's. Graveside service will be 1:00pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Mr. Powless, "Joe" and fondly called Grandpa Joe, was born on July 30, 1941 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Roswell High School in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado and later enlisted in the U.S Navy. As Machinist's Mate Petty Officer First Class, Joe served his country on the USS Hassayampa and USS Constellation from 1960 - 1968. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He married Candace Perry of Midland and they had a daughter, Kathryn. He was employed in Odessa, TX by Getty Oil Company. He operated his own business, Performance Electronics, a microwave repair service in the 1980's. He retired from Chevron. He took great pleasure in riding Harley Davidson motorcycles as a member of the Harley Owner's Group, Guy W's Harley Davidson in Odessa, TX. He was also a member of the Midland Gun Club and the NRA. Joe enjoyed boating and fishing at his property at Lake Buchanan. His greatest joy was knowing his grandchildren, William Clayton White and Canada Sue White. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn Powless White and William "Buddy" White of Tijeras, NM formerly of Midland, TX; gramdson, William Clayton White and his wife Emma of Midland, TX; granddaughter, Canada Sue White of Santa Fe, NM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the National Rifle Association for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA), s, Hospice of your choice, or your local Alzheimer's Chapter. The family would like to thank his and their friends, Diana Staples, Juanita Carreon, Home Hospice of Big Spring, TX and the caring staff of the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

