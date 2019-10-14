Joseph Samuel Creel was born August 26, 1963 in Bitburg, Germany and left this world August 27, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas. Joe was raised in Midland County. He attended and graduated from Greenwood School in 1981. He then attended and graduated from Rock Falls Beauty School in Rock Falls, IL in 1983. Joe move to Lewisville, TX in 1986 where he managed Wendys stores in Lewisville and Las Colinas,TX. He was office manager at The Grooming Place in Lewisville for over 8 years. It was a good fit for him as he loved animals, especially dogs. He retired in 2017 because of his health. Joe met his " other half" Ronny Glover in June of 1994 and they married June 14, 2017. They had 25 great years together. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents Sam & Eva Creel and Theodore & Vivian Ouart all of Kewanee, IL, his dad Bob Roberson and his brother Jeffrey Creel. He is survived by his spouse Ronny Glover of Lewisville, TX, mother Sharon Roberson of Midland,TX, brothers JD Creel (Julie) of Springfield,MO Jon Creel of Lewisville, TX, Lonnie Roberson (Terry) of Breckenridge, TX and nephew Trey Creel of Midland,TX. We all miss him so very much. There are no services planned.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2019