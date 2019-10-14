Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Samuel Creel. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Joseph Samuel Creel was born August 26, 1963 in Bitburg, Germany and left this world August 27, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas. Joe was raised in Midland County. He attended and graduated from Greenwood School in 1981. He then attended and graduated from Rock Falls Beauty School in Rock Falls, IL in 1983. Joe move to Lewisville, TX in 1986 where he managed Wendys stores in Lewisville and Las Colinas,TX. He was office manager at The Grooming Place in Lewisville for over 8 years. It was a good fit for him as he loved animals, especially dogs. He retired in 2017 because of his health. Joe met his " other half" Ronny Glover in June of 1994 and they married June 14, 2017. They had 25 great years together. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents Sam & Eva Creel and Theodore & Vivian Ouart all of Kewanee, IL, his dad Bob Roberson and his brother Jeffrey Creel. He is survived by his spouse Ronny Glover of Lewisville, TX, mother Sharon Roberson of Midland,TX, brothers JD Creel (Julie) of Springfield,MO Jon Creel of Lewisville, TX, Lonnie Roberson (Terry) of Breckenridge, TX and nephew Trey Creel of Midland,TX. We all miss him so very much. There are no services planned.

Joseph Samuel Creel was born August 26, 1963 in Bitburg, Germany and left this world August 27, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas. Joe was raised in Midland County. He attended and graduated from Greenwood School in 1981. He then attended and graduated from Rock Falls Beauty School in Rock Falls, IL in 1983. Joe move to Lewisville, TX in 1986 where he managed Wendys stores in Lewisville and Las Colinas,TX. He was office manager at The Grooming Place in Lewisville for over 8 years. It was a good fit for him as he loved animals, especially dogs. He retired in 2017 because of his health. Joe met his " other half" Ronny Glover in June of 1994 and they married June 14, 2017. They had 25 great years together. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents Sam & Eva Creel and Theodore & Vivian Ouart all of Kewanee, IL, his dad Bob Roberson and his brother Jeffrey Creel. He is survived by his spouse Ronny Glover of Lewisville, TX, mother Sharon Roberson of Midland,TX, brothers JD Creel (Julie) of Springfield,MO Jon Creel of Lewisville, TX, Lonnie Roberson (Terry) of Breckenridge, TX and nephew Trey Creel of Midland,TX. We all miss him so very much. There are no services planned. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close