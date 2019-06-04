Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Agan Hall. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Wilmeth County Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

Josephine Bulsterbaum Agan Hall, 102, of Midland, Texas, passed away on May 29, 2019. Josephine was born in Wilmeth, Runnels County, Texas, on September 17, 1916 to Joseph and Anna Bulsterbaum. She graduated from Norton High School. Josephine was married to Ernest W. Agan in 1939, and they were married for 13 years. Josephine worked as a seamstress for Lankford Manufacturing Company in Abilene, TX and later in Insurance with her second husband, Riley Hall. She was active in the Abilene Senior Citizen Group and Epworth Methodist Church in Abilene, TX as well. Josephine is preceded in death by husbands Ernest Agan and Riley Hall; daughter Joyce Agan; sisters Irene Kratt and Juliet Bearden. Josephine is survived by her son Joe Agan and wife Linda of Midland, TX, brother John Bulsterbaum and wife Jacie, of Rowlett, TX; grandchildren Michael Agan and wife Melanie of Hale Center, TX, Mark Agan and wife Teresa, of Hollister, CA, and Melissa Culp and husband Keith, of Greenwood, TX; nieces Jeannie Bingham of Pflugerville, TX, Denice Martin and husband Roger, of Houston, TX; nephew Royce Bearden and wife Candy of Lubbock, TX; and long time friends Lela Cook and Clara Francis of Abilene, TX. She is also survived by three great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Wilmeth Cemetery, with Hospice Chaplain Clark Racca officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Midland, 911 W. Texas, Midland, TX 79701 The family would wish to thank Hospice of Midland and Dr. Raj Patel, Josephine's Physician, from March 2010 to November 2018. Online Condolences may be offered at

