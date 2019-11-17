Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Joy Wood Green. View Sign Service Information Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park 1917 Archer City Hwy Wichita Falls , TX 76302 (940)-767-1770 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist of Devol, Send Flowers Notice

Josephine Joy Wood Green passed away on November 14, 2019 in the Hospice of Wichita Falls, surrounded by her loving family. Joy was born on June 1, 1918 in Oklahoma City but spent most of her childhood in Devol, Oklahoma where she lived with her parents, Ernest and Avis Wood, and her eight siblings. When she was sixteen, she and her aunt rode the train to the Texas State Fair, and while there, she met the love of her life, E. W. Green, while eating a hamburger. After marrying, they lived in several towns in North Texas where they raised their four children, Jim, Betty, Mary, and Doug. After their children were grown, they settled in Midland where Joy lived until the last six years of her life when she went back to Burkburnett, Texas to live with her son, Doug, and his wife, June. She enjoyed the company of five of her living siblings during those last years as they regularly played dominoes on Thursday nights. Joy is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two of her brothers, Frank and Ernie Wood, and three of her children, Jim Green, Betty Franks, and Mary Eady. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Doug and June Green of Burkburnett, her sisters, Helen Stine of Burkburnett, Marie Tinsely of Devol, and Judy Wood of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and her brothers, Hap Wood of Burkburnett, Al Wood of Devol, and Jack Wood and his wife Pat of Devol. She also leaves behind four granddaughters, five grandsons, and many great- and great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18 at 2 P.M. at First Baptist of Devol, under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The First Baptist Church of Devol, P.O. Box 157, Devol, OK 73532, or Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308. Joy led a simple life. She enjoyed ironing clothes simple, her love was boundless, especially her love for and playing dominoes, and those who came to her house on Monty Drive always found their favorite desserts waiting. But even though her pleasures were her husband, her children, and her savior.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019

