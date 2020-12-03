Josh Vines, 26, of Midland, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Viewing will be Thursday, December 3rd from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Friday, December 4th from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 4th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Cotton Flat Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Holeman officiating. Josh was born July 9, 1994, in Smolensk, Russia. Stacy and Robyn Vines were blessed when Josh and his sister, Monica, completed their forever family on August 27, 1998. Josh graduated from high school in 2013 and went to work in the family business, Troy Vines Ready Mix. In 2014 his son Layne was born. Josh enlisted in the Army in 2018 and after basic training was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. While in Colorado, he married Courtney Page on September 7, 2019. After two years of serving our country, he returned home and began working for RAM Partners, LLC. Josh had an interest in fishing since he was a small child and showed a love for cars, trucks and basketball. A husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Josh is preceded in death by his grandfather, Troy Vines; uncles Greg Vines, Pete McKaskle and Gary Goodman; aunts Lori Hemphill and Debbie Vines. He is survived by his wife, Courtney Vines; son Layne Vines; step-daughters Jessie, Jersey and Journey all of Midland; sister Monica Rogers of Midland; parents Stacy and Robyn Vines of Midland; grandparents, Imogene Vines of Midland and Jack and Marilyn Hemphill of Amarillo; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all our family and friends for their love and support during this time. Memorials may be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Services are entrusted to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland. To place online condolences, please visit www.willowbrk.com
