Joshua Shawn Burnett, 46, of Odessa, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Joshua is survived by his parents W. Howard and Martha Burnett.



