Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Warren. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

On November 25, 2019, Joshua slipped from the loving arms of his family and friends to the loving arms of our heavenly father, following an automobile accident. Viewing is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Joshua loved life and lived it to the fullest, never had a fear of anything, always adventurous always willing to go first to show his brothers it could be done and they would follow him trusting that they could do it too. Joshua loved being the oldest brother and was always willing to give a helping hand or make you laugh when you needed it. Joshua leaves his 5 month old son Jacob, Fiancé Chyna and his parents John & Cindy Warren, his brothers Justin and Elijah. His Grandparents Jerry and Patti Bass. We are so proud that he knew the Lord and had accepted him as his lord and savior. Anyone who knew "Josh" knew he loved his baby boy Jacob. Joshua loved working on cars and trucks and would help others when theirs was down just to say he knew how to fix it. Our sweet boy fly high and know that one day we all will meet again and rejoice in heaven, we all will keep you in Jacob's heart and let him know how proud you were of him and when we miss you we will stop and tell Jacob stories about his awesome daddy and see you in his eyes. Joshua 1:9 Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage, be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

On November 25, 2019, Joshua slipped from the loving arms of his family and friends to the loving arms of our heavenly father, following an automobile accident. Viewing is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Joshua loved life and lived it to the fullest, never had a fear of anything, always adventurous always willing to go first to show his brothers it could be done and they would follow him trusting that they could do it too. Joshua loved being the oldest brother and was always willing to give a helping hand or make you laugh when you needed it. Joshua leaves his 5 month old son Jacob, Fiancé Chyna and his parents John & Cindy Warren, his brothers Justin and Elijah. His Grandparents Jerry and Patti Bass. We are so proud that he knew the Lord and had accepted him as his lord and savior. Anyone who knew "Josh" knew he loved his baby boy Jacob. Joshua loved working on cars and trucks and would help others when theirs was down just to say he knew how to fix it. Our sweet boy fly high and know that one day we all will meet again and rejoice in heaven, we all will keep you in Jacob's heart and let him know how proud you were of him and when we miss you we will stop and tell Jacob stories about his awesome daddy and see you in his eyes. Joshua 1:9 Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage, be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close