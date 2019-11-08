Josie De Los Santos Ramirez, 77 of Midland, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born November 29, 1941 in Post, Texas to the late Salvador and Victoria De Los Santos. Josie was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Cruz Rangel; a sister, JoAnn Rangel and by her son, Michael Ramirez. She is survived by her husband, Emilio Ramirez; a son Reuben Ramirez and by a daughter, Lisa Garces; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren Viewing will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral service is set for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019