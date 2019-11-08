Josie De Los Santos Ramirez

Service Information
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
View Map
Notice
Josie De Los Santos Ramirez, 77 of Midland, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born November 29, 1941 in Post, Texas to the late Salvador and Victoria De Los Santos. Josie was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Cruz Rangel; a sister, JoAnn Rangel and by her son, Michael Ramirez. She is survived by her husband, Emilio Ramirez; a son Reuben Ramirez and by a daughter, Lisa Garces; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren Viewing will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral service is set for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019
