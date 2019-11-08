Josie Ramirez passed away just shy of her 78th birthday on Wednesday November 7, 2019. She was born November 29, 1941 to Salvador and Victoria De Los Santos in Post, Texas and was raised in Odessa by her mother and stepfather Cruz Rangel. She married Emilio Ramirez on February 3, 1961 and they made their home in Midland for all of their 58 years together. She retired after 32 years at MISD working at various campuses then became the County Commissioner for Precinct Three in Midland County. Prior to that she was elected to serve on the Midland County Hospital District of Midland County. She was a lifetime community volunteer serving on various committees, a Lifetime PTA Member, Boys & Girls Club, United Way and she was the first Hispanic Pink Lady at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her son Michael, her parents, stepfather and her sister Jo Ann Rangel. She is survived by her husband Emilio, daughter Lisa Kay Garces and her husband Samuel, her son Reuben Ramirez and his fiancé Rachel, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. A funeral service is set for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019