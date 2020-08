Jovanni Martinez-Ibarra, 18, passed from this life on August 18, 2020. He was born on June 20, 2002 in Stuart, FL to Francisco Martinez and Guadalupe "Lupe" Ibarra. Jovanni is survived by his parents, and five siblings. Services will be held in Mexico. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/ Crematory.



