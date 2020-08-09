Jovita Garcia Mancha, 90 of Odessa, Texas passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm and Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9:00am to 9:00pm with her rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel, 405 N. Terrell St. Midland, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N. Grandview Ave. Odessa, Texas. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Odessa, Texas. She is survived by his two sons, Delfino Mancha and Joaquin Mancha both of Odessa; three daughters, Leonarda (Judy) Mancha, Georgia Gamez, and Rosie M. Bermea all of Odessa.



