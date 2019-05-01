Joy G. Peterson, age 89, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Brighton Gardens in St. Charles, Illinois. She was a resident of St Charles, IL and had previously resided in Lovington, NM; Midland, Texas; and Boerne, Texas. She was born November 29, 1929 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Joy was for many years an organist in a number of the churches that she attended. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Illinois. She enjoyed quilting at church and knitting and reading. She is survived by her son, Kim (Ellen) Peterson; her daughters, Lynne (Pat) Magers and Susan (Harvey) Rotramel; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Brandi) Peterson, Audrey (Josh) Torres, Allyson Magers, Jeremy Strumpfer, Shannon (Chris) Thulin, Lindsey Magers, Lesley (Jacob) Glassburn, Erik (Layne) Rotramel, Courtney Rotramel and Madison Rotramel; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents, Edwin and Hettie Galloway; and her sister, Martha (James) Caldwell. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas on May 18th at 3:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Quilters Guild at Grace Lutheran Church, 3000 Golf Course Road, Midland, TX 79701. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 1, 2019