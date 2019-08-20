Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Helm Newton. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Joy Helm Newton passed away on August 18, 2019 at the age of 96. Joy was born on January 7, 1923 in Direct, Texas to Ivy and Marcus Helm. She grew up in the Direct community on a farm with loving parents and 4 siblings. After graduating from Paris High School, Joy married Everett J. Newton on August 8, 1940. Eventually their family grew with the birth of two daughters. Joy was a most devoted mother. She was an avid gardener and could grow anything. She was a talented and gifted seamstress making most all of the clothing for herself and the girls. Joy actively supported the girls with school, sports, clubs and church activities at the local Church of Christ wherever they lived. In 1988 Joy retired from the bank in Booker, Texas. After a short time she moved to Midland to be close to family. She worked at the Blue Gem and the Mole Hole until she married Truman Friday and assisted him with the Friday Boot Shop until it closed. Joy was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Ivy and Marcus Helm, (3 brothers), Cleo Helm, Abner Helm and Lowell Helm and (1 sister) Bonnie Helm Stone and husbands Everett J. Newton and Truman Friday. Surviving her are: daughter, Phala Smith Kasseroler (husband Ken) and daughter Patricia Kile. 5 Grandchildren: Brett Smith (Alison), Tamara Smith Humphries (Ramsey), Sheldon Smith (Laura), Chad Kile, and Gina Kile Benton (Bob). 10 Great-Grandchildren: Crawford Smith (Caroline), Abigail Smith Reardon (Alex), Carter Smith, Layton Flynn, Jared Flynn (Nicole), Karlie Smith, Chay Kile, Toree Kile, Jack Kile, and Lathe Benton. 6 Great-Great Grand-children: Jace Flynn, Scarlet Flynn, Essie Smith, Kane Reardon, Scotty Smith, and Collins Reardon. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Midland, Manor Park to include the staff of Helen Greathouse, Vogel Center and Bluebonnet Hall of the Mabee Center for the wonderful care and compassion shown to her and to the family during Mother's 6 years living at the Manor Park Facilities. In addition a blessed thanks to all those from Golf Course Road Church of Christ who visited, sent cards, and prayed so diligently for her these last years. Viewing will be from 8:00am to 9:00pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:00am with Tim Baugh officiating. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to Midland Christian School at 2001 Culver, Midland, Texas, 79705 or a . Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

