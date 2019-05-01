Joy Juanita ( Doan) Moore passed from this life on April 25, 2019 at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland, Texas at the age of 98. She was born January 14, 1921 to James Herman and Vera Louis Provine Doan. She graduated from Merkel High School in 1939, married Otis Branch Moore on October 12, 1940 in her parent's home just west of Blair, Texas. She and her husband farmed around Blair until 1955 when they moved to Cochran County and raised 4 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, step-daughter Jackie Webb, her parents and one brother S.F. Doan. Survivors include Nita Dale of Gobles,MI, 3 sons, Nathan (Chris) of Leander, James (Linnie) of Midland, Tommy (Rosa)o f Henderson, 18 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren. She was very proud of her large family and loved each and every one. The family extends very heartfelt thanks to the Nurses and CNA's of Ashton Medical Lodge for the care they provided to our Mother for the last 10 months. Funeral Services are scheduled at 2:00 P.M. Friday May 3, at George Price Funeral Home in Levelland, TX. Brother Harold Harrison officiating.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 1, 2019