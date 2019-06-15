Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce G. Arnold. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Joyce G. Arnold passed away at the age of 89 and went to be with her Heavenly Father, surrounded by family, on June 12, 2019. Services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Joyce Marie Garrett was born February 9, 1930 to Ray Earl "Buck" Garrett, and Nettie M. Garrett in Duncan, OK. Joyce was a graduate of Kermit High School in 1949. She married her love, Paul S. Arnold and had two daughters, Paula Jo and Deborah Ann. Joyce or "Mamaw" as she was known to her four grandchildren was a vibrant, generous, loving mother and grandmother and great grandmother to her grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her love for kitty cats was enormous. She had many of her "babies" that she is now reunited with and her love for them is an understatement. Joyce also found a love for interior decorating with her first employment at Seale Appliances. She then went on to fulfill a career as an interior decorator working for Aladdin House, McKays Fine Home Furnishings and C&G Mercantile over the years. She will be remembered for her warm smile greeting her coworkers and customers daily. She loved her church, Hope Lutheran and was a devoted member for many years. Her sweet girlish giggle and tender heart will be remembered forever by all who loved her. Survivors include daughter Deborah Ann Pierce; granddaughter Morgan Pierce Dishron and Joey Dishron of Midland, Texas and their children Joseph Pierce Dishron, and Patton Kyle Dishron; grandsons Jarrett and Jessica Pierce of Dallas, Texas and their daughters Josephine Ellie and Jane Elizabeth, Kyle and Caitlin Pierce of Midland, Texas and their children John William and Everett Kate, and youngest grandson Kevin Ray Harrison of Albuquerque, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul S. Arnold, daughter Paula Jo Harrison, and her beloved mother Nettie Garrett. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Midland SPCA, 2701 S County Road 1206, Midland, TX 79706. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

