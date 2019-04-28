Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Louise Pemberton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Joyce Louise Pemberton nee Iaggi was born to Christian Peter Iaggi and Rosina Anna Burgener Iaggi in Dundas, IL on June 28, 1930. Joyce grew up on the family farm near Dundas, IL. Her father was a rural mail carrier and her mother was a school teacher. They also raised and milked Brown Swiss cows by hand and machine. She had many fond memories of helping her father deliver the mail on bad weather days, making homemade ice cream, driving the tractor to help out on the farm as well as butchering and processing hogs, cattle and chicken. She spoke of going with her father to buy Brown Swiss calves in upstate Illinois and bringing them home in the car between the seats! Joyce attended and graduated high school in Olney, IL and attended and earned an Associate's degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. She worked as a secretary for the County Surveyor of Urbana County, Illinois and in Food Service at Harper College in Palatine, IL. Joyce and Richard Dan Pemberton were married on 30 April 1951 in the First United Methodist Church in Olney, IL. Her proudest accomplishments were raising her two sons and her daughter. She loved music, singing in the chorus, playing piano, and teaching Sunday School. Her favorite songs included: In the Garden, I'd Rather Have Jesus, He Touched Me, The Spirit Song, and Go Tell It On The Mountain. She was a member of First United Methodist Church - Richardson. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Christian Peter Iaggi & Rosina Anna Burgener Iaggi; and siblings, Dorothy Rosina Iaggi Sterchi and Glen Christian Iaggi. She is survived by her husband, Richard Dan Pemberton; children: Richard Dan Pemberton Jr (Terri), Gary Lee Pemberton (Valerie), and Lynda Louise Pemberton Progler (Michael); grandchildren: Bobbie Jean Pemberton, Taylor Janelle Pemberton, Chance Carson Pemberton, Diana Lynn Pemberton McFatridge, Thomas Lee Pemberton, David Brian Pemberton, Caryn Yvonne Pemberton Uy; and 10 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, 8011 Frankford Rd., Dallas, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.. Interment will follow in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's honor to the or to the . Those wishing to send condolences or sign the online guestbook may visit

Joyce Louise Pemberton nee Iaggi was born to Christian Peter Iaggi and Rosina Anna Burgener Iaggi in Dundas, IL on June 28, 1930. Joyce grew up on the family farm near Dundas, IL. Her father was a rural mail carrier and her mother was a school teacher. They also raised and milked Brown Swiss cows by hand and machine. She had many fond memories of helping her father deliver the mail on bad weather days, making homemade ice cream, driving the tractor to help out on the farm as well as butchering and processing hogs, cattle and chicken. She spoke of going with her father to buy Brown Swiss calves in upstate Illinois and bringing them home in the car between the seats! Joyce attended and graduated high school in Olney, IL and attended and earned an Associate's degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. She worked as a secretary for the County Surveyor of Urbana County, Illinois and in Food Service at Harper College in Palatine, IL. Joyce and Richard Dan Pemberton were married on 30 April 1951 in the First United Methodist Church in Olney, IL. Her proudest accomplishments were raising her two sons and her daughter. She loved music, singing in the chorus, playing piano, and teaching Sunday School. Her favorite songs included: In the Garden, I'd Rather Have Jesus, He Touched Me, The Spirit Song, and Go Tell It On The Mountain. She was a member of First United Methodist Church - Richardson. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Christian Peter Iaggi & Rosina Anna Burgener Iaggi; and siblings, Dorothy Rosina Iaggi Sterchi and Glen Christian Iaggi. She is survived by her husband, Richard Dan Pemberton; children: Richard Dan Pemberton Jr (Terri), Gary Lee Pemberton (Valerie), and Lynda Louise Pemberton Progler (Michael); grandchildren: Bobbie Jean Pemberton, Taylor Janelle Pemberton, Chance Carson Pemberton, Diana Lynn Pemberton McFatridge, Thomas Lee Pemberton, David Brian Pemberton, Caryn Yvonne Pemberton Uy; and 10 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, 8011 Frankford Rd., Dallas, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.. Interment will follow in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's honor to the or to the . Those wishing to send condolences or sign the online guestbook may visit www.teddickeywestfuneral.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.