It was a beautiful Saturday in Midland, Texas when Ethel Joyce Morgan made her earthly debut December 16, 1939. Joyce was the third child and second daughter of Emma Lucille Kennedy Morgan and Arch Leonard Morgan. Joyce came into this world spreading her love with her infectious smile and giggle. She was also loved by her stepfather Alonzo "Buss" Moore, known as "Daddy", and he loved and raised her as his own. Because of her life and influence, Midland became a better place to live. To know Joyce was to know love and joy. At the age of 15 Joyce met and captured the heart and soul of Charles Vernon Syler and they married on December 2, 1956 in Midland, TX. There was never two people more ordained for love, marriage, and life together than Joyce and Vernon. Joyce was a Baptist in a lifetime of churches that included West Side Freewill Baptist, Ranchland Heights Baptist, Victory Baptist and Temple Baptist primarily. A devout Christian and student of the Holy Bible. She was the religious influence of the family and the guidepost of what is right in our lives. She was a homemaker and business partner with Vernon. They owned and operated S & S Radiator in several locations around Midland. She worked as the receptionist, ticket writer, and was the voice of the business. She raised two sons, Matthew Lynn "Matt" Syler (wife Mary Ann) of Colorado City and Charles Michael "Mike" Syler. Matt her oldest was the drummer to his Dad's guitar and Joyce was always there to add to the joy to the music. Mike was in the radiator business and was devoted to caring for his mom and dad, he cared for her until his passing earlier this year. Joyce loved her granddaughters Mandy Beavers (husband Jody) and Mindy Hale (husband Brandon). She adored her great grandchildren, Trey Beavers & Sally Beavers, Brennand Hale & Brooks Hale. Along with her two sons, she raised a multitude of nephews and nieces. Raymond "Butch" Lunsford, Sharon Lunsford Halbrook, Doug Lunsford, Marla Morgan Palosek, Sheila Lunsford Cook, David Morgan, Luann Morgan Harris, Jody Dean Fraley, MaryLu Martinez Marshall, Teneke Wilson, and Louis Bujnoch, as well as twenty great nephews and nieces. She was their greatest cheerleader and they all have many wonderful memories of her. Joyce passed away July 29, 2019, joining her heavenly father and those who preceded her in death, husband of 60 years Vernon and son Mike; parents Lucille Moore, Arch Morgan, and stepfather Buss Moore; siblings Margie and Dutch Lunsford, Clinton and Leona Morgan; and sister Sammie Bujnoch, nephew Butch Lunsford and niece Marla Palosek. The family will receive guests from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

