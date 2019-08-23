Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Funeral service 1:30 PM First Nazarene Church 1400 S Lancaster St. Big Spring , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Joyce Thomas Flinchbaugh, 75, of Midland, formerly of Big Spring, died Monday, August 19, 2019 in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be 1:30 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Nazarene Church in Big Spring. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Friday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring. She was born September 1, 1943 in Big Spring to Zennuia Mize Thomas. Joyce grew up in Big Spring and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1961. She retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center after 33 years of service. Joyce had been living in Midland for the last 5 years. She was a lifetime member of First Church of the Nazarene in Big Spring, where she taught Sunday school for over 30 years. She loved children and loved teaching and babysitting so many. Joyce had many lifelong friends. She stayed in contact with her friends from elementary school and continued to maintain relationships through present day. She was always arranging reunions, sports, and other activities for her group of friends to attend. Survivors include one brother, Jackie Thomas and wife, Sarah; one sister, Janet Fortune and husband, Pat; 5 nephews, Duane Thomas and wife, Brenda, Robert Fortune and wife, Jennifer, Brad Fortune and wife, Karyn, Jake White and wife, China, and Kip White; a niece, Dana Thomas; 4 great-nephews, Trey Thomas, Brandon Fortune, Alec Fortune, and Brett Fortune; a great-niece, Avery Atchley; 2 uncles, A.C. Cotton Mize and Joe Mize and wife, Betty; an aunt, Shirley Holland; and many cousins. Pallbearers will be Robert Fortune, Brad Fortune, Johnny Mize, Tyler Fulton, Trent Thomas and Joey Pate. Honorary Pallbearers will be Duane Thomas, John Toner, Dale McGuire, Bob Goodwin, Clarence Hawkins, Trey Thomas, Garrett Fulton, Jake White and Kip White. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at

