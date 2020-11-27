Juan Gonzales, 89, was born on September 22, 1931 in Mission, Texas. Juan passed away November 24, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Graveside service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Juan is preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores "Lola" Gonzales. Survivors include his sons, Johnny Lee and wife Linda Gonzales of Stanton, Ralph and wife Linda Gonzales of Midland; sister, Anita Leyva; brothers, George Barton Gonzales, Raphael Barton Gonzales, Jesus Barton Gonzales; grandchildren, Lucas Gonzales, Barton Gonzales, Jonathan Gonzales; great grandchildren, Annalee Gonzales, Leyla Gonzales, Maddie Jo Gonzales, Sol Villareal, and Gabriel Villareal. Juan is preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores "Lola" Gonzales. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



