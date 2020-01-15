Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Greenwood Baptist Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Juan Javier Espinoza, Jr. 30, of Midland, TX passed away on January 11, 2020. A visitation will be 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. The funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church in Midland. Interment will follow at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Juan Javier Espinoza, Jr. was born on August 24, 1989 in Dumas, TX to Gloria Casas Belmarez and Juan Javier Espinoza Sr. At the age of 4 Juan moved to Greenwood where he attended most of his school years. At the age of 17 Juan graduated school and was a proud father to Jazmine Anaissa Espinoza. In 2010 he married Ludvika (Irasu) Bernal Espinoza and had 3 more girls Alexandra Renee Espinoza, Alazai Michelle Espinoza, and Adalynn Nevaeh Espinoza. His girls were his pride and joy. They were the love of his life. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was a prankster and loved playing jokes on anyone and everyone as long as he got a good laugh. He didn't care to have his girls put makeup on him or to paint his nails. Anything his girls wanted he would let them do. There was never a dull moment when he was around. Juan is survived by wife Irasu Espinoza and his 4 daughters Jazmine, Alexandra, Alazai, and Adalynn. His mother Gloria C. & Hector Belmarez, his father Juan Espinoza Sr, his sister Rebecca Espinoza & Richard Arroyos, brother Israel Espinoza, his maternal grandmother Catarina Casas and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Juan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Joe R. Casas and paternal grandparents Manuel and Antonia Espinoza. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Trinity Rhema Church, Danos, the many family and friends for their support and prayers. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

