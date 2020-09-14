1/1
Juan Jurado
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan Jurado, age 77, entered eternal life on Friday, August 28, 2020. Juan was fondly known to family as "Southern Peanut" to close friends.
He was a very kind person, truly a gentleman. He was full of compassion, never hesitating to lend a helping hand. Juan Jurado was a Truck Driver and also worked in Construction.
He was born on January 1, 1943, in Big Spring, Texas. He was preceded by his Father Manuel Jurado and Mother Maria Paz H. Jurado, brother Roberto Jurado Son's: Juan Jesus (Werito) Jurado and Jimmy Jurado. He is Survived by 5 Son's: Samuel Jurado, Ruben Jurado, Rene Jurado, Benito Jurado and Jesus Jurado; three Daughters Gloria Lombardo, Rosie Baker and Christina Martinez; one sister Petra Jurado Marez two Brothers Benito Jurado and Tony Jurado. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.



No funeral services will be held at this time. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved