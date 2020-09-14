Juan Jurado, age 77, entered eternal life on Friday, August 28, 2020. Juan was fondly known to family as "Southern Peanut" to close friends.

He was a very kind person, truly a gentleman. He was full of compassion, never hesitating to lend a helping hand. Juan Jurado was a Truck Driver and also worked in Construction.

He was born on January 1, 1943, in Big Spring, Texas. He was preceded by his Father Manuel Jurado and Mother Maria Paz H. Jurado, brother Roberto Jurado Son's: Juan Jesus (Werito) Jurado and Jimmy Jurado. He is Survived by 5 Son's: Samuel Jurado, Ruben Jurado, Rene Jurado, Benito Jurado and Jesus Jurado; three Daughters Gloria Lombardo, Rosie Baker and Christina Martinez; one sister Petra Jurado Marez two Brothers Benito Jurado and Tony Jurado. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.







No funeral services will be held at this time. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home.

