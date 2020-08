Juan L. Corrales, "Lil' John" passed away August 6, 2020 in Odessa. He was born to Mary Celina Rivas and the late Juan L. Corrales, II on April 12, 1993 in Monahans, Tx. He is survived by his mother and two siblings, A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. All arrangements will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home.



