Juan Jose Lopez, 47, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his son, Jose Alejandro Lopez; five sisters and four brothers. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019