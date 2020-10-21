1/1
Juan "Johnny" Madrid
Juan 'Johnny' Madrid, 62 passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Tx. Funeral Mass is set for October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grotto of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by three children, Chrissy, Justin, Jonathan and three grandchildren, Elijah, Makayla and Mathias, and siblings, Elisardo (Adrienne), Jane (Ernest) and Sylvia and nephews, Leon, Max, Victor and Rick, a niece Jade. He is preceded in death by parents Juan and Ruth Madrid and nephew Christopher Petralva.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
