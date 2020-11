Juan was born on November 5, 2020 to Ricardo and Eva Favela Urias in Midland. He is survived by his parents, Eva Favela and Ricardo Favela; seven sisters, Yahaira Llamas, Yodhira Llamas, Yaritzha Llamas, Yarethliza Llamas, Aurora Favela, Sophia Favela, and Abisai Villasenor; and his Maternal Grandfather, Cruz Manuel Urias, Maternal Grandmother Carlota Urias, Paternal Grandfather Juan Favela, Paternal Grandmother Maria Valdez, aunt Janette Favela, aunt Yesenia Villa, aunt Josie Grimaldo, and uncle Cruz A. Urias. Funeral services will be on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the American Heritage Funeral Home with Deacon Villa officiating. Burial will take place at American Heritage Cemetery.



