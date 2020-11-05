Juan Ramirez, 30 of Odessa, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 8:00am - 9:00 p.m., Thursday November 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Mid-Cities Community Church 191 Campus. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. Juan was born on May 1, 1990 in Lamesa, Texas to Maricela Ramirez. Juan loved to workout with his sons and always had the biggest heart for helping people. He enjoyed making music, cooking with the family and was the biggest Cowboy's fan. Juan worked hard in the oil field all of his working years. At family gatherings he had everyone laughing he was a true jokester. He loved all of his nieces and nephews they knew when Uncle Juan came round they would have money. Juan did everything he could to protect his brothers and sister. Everyone is going to miss his big smile and his contagious laugh. Juan is survived by his mother, Maricela Ramirez of Odessa, Texas; two sons, Juan Zavian Ramirez and Wuantez Ramirez both of Odessa, Texas; mother of his children, Marina Martinez of Odessa, Texas; brother, Jesse Ramirez and Ryann Ramirez of Odessa, Texas, brother, Joel Ramirez of Odessa, Texas; sister, Vanessa Rendon and Jason Marmolejo of Odessa, Texas; brother, Nino Rendon and April Castillo of Odessa, Texas; brother, Emany Rendon and Keisha Ontiveros; 11 nieces and nephews and will be missed by numerous family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
.