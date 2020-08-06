Juan Vasquez, 41, of Midland passed away August 3, 2020. The family will receive guests from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland, with burial following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
