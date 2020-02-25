Juan Yeso, "Juanito" age 53, of Midland, TX. passed away on February 21, 2020. Juan was born in Mexico City on January 31, 1967. Juan was an employee at Top Roustabout for over 20 years. He was one of the few that continued his employment there, since the company started. Juan enjoyed watching soccer and spending time with his children and grandson. Juan is survived by his children; Janet Yeso, Juan Yeso, Jennifer Yeso and his grandson; Jeremiah. Services are entrusted and in the care of Ellis Funeral Home of Midland. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at Resthaven Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020