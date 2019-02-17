Juana Salgado, of Stanton, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on February 15, 2019. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 and Monday, February 18, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Monsignor Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her sons, Ernie Salgado, Nestor Salgado, Frank Salgado, Bibian Salgado, James Salgado; daughters, Elia Villa, Ramona Montez, Andrea Cazares, Lupe Gonzalez, Socorro Jimenez, Rosa Gonzalez, Gloria Lopez, Soila Melendez, Nellie Moreno, Delma Melendez, Mary Gomez; 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019