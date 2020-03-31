Juanice Blackaller, 97, passed away on March 28, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Juanice was born December 14, 1922 in Newsome, Texas to Sam Austin Johnson and Lora Harris Johnson. After graduating high school she attended East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce, graduating in 1942. She taught at Big Sandy High School the following two years. She was then employed as a secretary for Stanolind Pipe Line Company in Brownfield, Texas. It was there she met and married Edward H. Blackaller. In 1965 she was employed as a secretary with Midland Independent School District until her retirement in 1986. A devoted and loving wife and mother, she was a longtime member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland and the Keystone Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bari Blackaller, in 1973, her husband, Edward H. Blackaller, in 1993, and her daughter, Cathie Blackaller, in 2004. She is survived by her son, Gary Blackaller, of Longview, grandson Sam Blackaller and wife, Carolyn, of Midland, granddaughter Sara Hipolito and husband, Andrew, and their children, Caeden and Luna of Austin and grandson Bradley Blackaller and wife, Jackie, and their daughter, Juliana, of Austin. Due to current public health concerns, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the West Texas Food Bank.

