Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Anderson Stokes. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM Branch at npw 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Juanita Anderson Stokes, was born to Robert Lee and Eunice White Anderson, January 11, 1942. She left this earth on December 16, 2019, of a broken heart. She met the love of her life, Bob Stokes, during the fall of 1958. He was substitute teaching and she was a student. Although, they always said she was never in his class. They married March 17, 1959. She was a preacher's wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She always worked for doctors and companies dealing with health insurances. She finished out her career working with Dr. William Hibbitts. Her best job was being mom to Madalyn and Greg, all their friends, aunt to multiple nieces and nephews. She made great chocolate milk, fudge, and Mississippi Mud. She made costumes, flags, choir dresses. She always made sure we had our sports, band, and school gear together, and got us to where we needed to be, when we needed to be there. She and Bob spent countless hours working with the Midland Band Booster Club from 1977-1985. They went to all band trips, most football games, competitions, worked on fruit cakes sales and chili suppers. All that energy was repeated when being with the grandkids, grand nieces and nephews, including cooking, games, sewing, or just listening. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert H. Anderson, and Virgil Anderson, her sister Yvonne Anderson Sites, and husband of 60 years Bob Stokes. Survivors include children, Madalyn Stokes and Greg Stokes; grandchildren, David Stokes, Nicole Stokes, and Sara Stokes; four great grandchildren; one sister and three brothers; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service and reception will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Branch at npw, 3800 N Big Spring ST, Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Juanita Anderson Stokes, was born to Robert Lee and Eunice White Anderson, January 11, 1942. She left this earth on December 16, 2019, of a broken heart. She met the love of her life, Bob Stokes, during the fall of 1958. He was substitute teaching and she was a student. Although, they always said she was never in his class. They married March 17, 1959. She was a preacher's wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She always worked for doctors and companies dealing with health insurances. She finished out her career working with Dr. William Hibbitts. Her best job was being mom to Madalyn and Greg, all their friends, aunt to multiple nieces and nephews. She made great chocolate milk, fudge, and Mississippi Mud. She made costumes, flags, choir dresses. She always made sure we had our sports, band, and school gear together, and got us to where we needed to be, when we needed to be there. She and Bob spent countless hours working with the Midland Band Booster Club from 1977-1985. They went to all band trips, most football games, competitions, worked on fruit cakes sales and chili suppers. All that energy was repeated when being with the grandkids, grand nieces and nephews, including cooking, games, sewing, or just listening. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert H. Anderson, and Virgil Anderson, her sister Yvonne Anderson Sites, and husband of 60 years Bob Stokes. Survivors include children, Madalyn Stokes and Greg Stokes; grandchildren, David Stokes, Nicole Stokes, and Sara Stokes; four great grandchildren; one sister and three brothers; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service and reception will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Branch at npw, 3800 N Big Spring ST, Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close