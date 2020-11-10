Juanita Dominguez, 83, of Midland, Texas, passed away on November 6, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Father Mark Woodruff officiating. Juanita was born in Ft. Stockton, Texas to Benito and Sofia Sosa on October 31, 1937. She went to Ft. Stockton High School in Ft. Stockton, Texas. Juanita married Carlos Dominguez. She worked as a Special Needs Aid/Teacher's Assistant at Midland Lee and as an Assistant Activity Director at Casa de Amigos. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Dominguez; parents, Benito and Sofia Sosa; brothers, Pedro Sosa, Jose Sosa, Rudolpho and Amado Sosa. Juanita is survived by daughter, Sofie Portillo and husband Rudy of Odessa, Texas; Carlos Dominguez, Jr. and wife Dee of San Destin, Florida, Albert Dominguez and wife Sally of Midland, Texas; sister, Mary Villaba; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
