Juanita Martinez, 72, passed away July 2, 2019. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Garcia; sons, Rudy Garcia, Christopher Rodriguez, Pete Rodriguez; one brother and two sisters. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral service will be held at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 6, 2019