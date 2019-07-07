Juanita Martinez, at the age of 72 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 2, 2019. Juanita was born on April 17, 1947 to Juan and Gerada Sepulveda in Crystal City, Texas. Juanita raised 4 children, Rudy Garcia, Cindy Conover, Christopher Rodriguez and Pete Rodriguez. Siblings proceeded in death are Ramona Valdez, Enedina Balog, Alicia Gonzalez, Andrea De La Rosa and Maria Gonzalez. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Conover; sons, Rudy Garcia, Christopher Rodriguez, Pete Rodriguez; siblings, Jose Sepulveda, Nelida Hill, and Celia Jurado, all of Midland. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visitation on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral service will be held at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow immediately after service. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park 4616 North Big Spring Street, Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 7, 2019