Juanita Sanchez went home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Juanita was born May 23,1942 in Alamo, Texas. She was a devoted mother to her six children and an awesome grandmother & great grandmother. She was greeted in heaven by her parents Margarito & Eliboria Sanchez, siblings Paul Sanchez and Sixta Sepulveda along with her son Adolfo Moreno and grandson Nicholas Gutierrez. She will be Greatly missed by her surviving children, Son Hector Gutierrez and his wife Gigi, daughter Elaine Gutierrez, son Samuel Moreno, son Alonzo Gutierrez & daughter Cynthia Bautista, brother David Sanchez, sisters Lucinda Hinojos, Francis Jimenez, her fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Along with many extended family members and friends. Viewing will be Friday December 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with an evening prayer and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Saturday December 14th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven North Cemetery. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019