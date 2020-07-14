My sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of Judith Kay Tomlin. Im shocked to hear this news. Judith and her family became my good friends over the past 20 years. Also got to know David and her wonderful daughter Kat Wurster and Dr Kellie Wilks, as well as other children. So sorry to hear this tragic news. RIP Judith.. Ill miss your wonderful smile!

Michael Povlo

Friend