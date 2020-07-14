1/1
Judith Kay Tomlin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Kay Tomlin, 74, of Midland, Texas, entered into her final rest July 9, 2020. Judith was the daughter of J.B. and Katherine Prewitt, born October 18, 1945 in Lubbock, Texas. She grew up in Ralls, Texas and is a graduate of Ralls High School, Home of the Fighting Jackrabbits. Judith was privileged to have birthed four of the most outstanding, intelligent, talented and wonderful children. She regarded being a mother as the most special gift God gave to her on this earth. She was very involved with each of her children's lives and activities such as Associate Director of the Girl Scouts of Midland, Head of the PTA, directing Senior Youth at church and coaching softball. Even raising four children as a single working mother, she attended every game and activity for each one of her children. She was our biggest fan. Judith met the love of her life and became Mrs. David Tomlin on June 12, 1990. The joining of this marriage blessed her with three more children whom she loved dearly. David and Judith shared a special love and companionship for the next 30 years and remained faithful to one another until death separated them. If you were to ask Judith what her greatest love in life was, she would reply, "David, my kids, my grandchildren, Lake Amistad and especially Las Vegas!" Judith is survived by her husband, David Tomlin, Siblings, David Prewitt and wife Sherry, Joanne Grey and husband Steve; Children, Yvonna Shepard and husband Tommy, John Wurster and wife Tammy, Bryan Wurster and wife Brandy, Katherine Wurster and wife Dr. Kellie Wilks, J.R. Tomlin and Amy Stephens, Wendy Tomlin; Grandchildren, Holly Vela and husband Chris, Heather Krumbholz and husband Danny, Katrina Guidry and husband Donavan, Ciara Shepard, Nic Townsend, James Wurster, Karyssa Rosales and husband Santos, Kaylin Gmuer and husband Sam, Walter Tomlin, Austin Tomlin, Leslie Perez and Chance Zarate; and five Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Katherine Prewitt and son Brian Tomlin. A memorial service for Judith will be held at Kelview Heights Baptist Church in Midland, Texas, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The family asks attenders to please wear face masks. Mom was a very giving person, therefore the family asks in lieu of flowers, to please make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Hospice of Midland for their incredible work. Finally, we, as a family would like to share a phrase said throughout the years by an incredible and wise gentleman that has come to mean so much to us and right now need to remember "We're all just passing through." Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Kelview Heights Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 13, 2020
Rest in Peace Judith you will be missed at Main Street!!!
maria denner
Friend
July 13, 2020
Rip Judith it has been a pleasure serving you and your family at the 777. Your Main Street Station casino family will miss you very much.
Mayra Gonzalez
Friend
July 13, 2020
Prayers for you and your family for comfort and peace. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lori Saunders
July 13, 2020
My sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of Judith Kay Tomlin. Im shocked to hear this news. Judith and her family became my good friends over the past 20 years. Also got to know David and her wonderful daughter Kat Wurster and Dr Kellie Wilks, as well as other children. So sorry to hear this tragic news. RIP Judith.. Ill miss your wonderful smile!
Michael Povlo
Friend
July 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about Your moms passing. She will be greatly missed seeing her at the Cal. My heart goes out to you all!
Tracy Russo(cocktail server)
Friend
July 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shekeyshia Gainey
Friend
July 12, 2020
Prayers for you and your family to find some peace during this difficult time!
Ken Culp
July 12, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to an awesome lady, and she did raise some amazing children. Clay and I are so blessed to have had her in our lives. Yvonna and family my heart breaks for you all. May the sweet memories you share carry you through. Love to you all!!❤
Clay & Terrianna
Clay & Terrianna Bomer
Friend
July 12, 2020
One of the sweetest people to grace our day. From the Phytex Rehab & Sports Medicine Staff
Lisa Cunningham
Friend
July 12, 2020
Judith, we werent ready ... but we know youve gone to a wonderful place. You were so special to so many. Thank you for the many years of memories. Youll truly be missed. We love you
Dwight and Kathy Freeman
Friend
July 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know you will miss her deeply.
Kelly Thomas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved