Judy Belinda Hardnock, 62, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1957 in Midland, Texas, the daughter of Henry and Jean Hardnock. Judy was a loving and compassionate person who loved animals of all kinds. She could not stand to see an animal go hungry, so there were no stray cats in her eyes. She made sure that the birds had food too. Judy loved to see things grow. She had a way with flowers and plants and enjoyed working out in the yard, planting. Judy spent time when she could painting and doing decoupage, she had a talent when it came to that, making sure anything she did was done to perfection. Judy spent the last portion of her life living at home with her Father. They had been able to rekindle a relationship lost long ago after she married and left home. Judy took care of "Dad" and Dad took care of Judy. Judy is preceded in death by her Mother, Emma Jean Hardnock. She is survived by her Father, Henry Hardnock Jr., her siblings, Harvie Hardnock, Henry Hardnock III, sister, Holly Hardnock-Robnett, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to add a special thanks to everyone that helped Judy in her time of need, to mention some, Ellis and Mary Warren, Penny Brown, Ona Marie and Doyle Snow, and many others. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10th at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin located at 2508 N Big Spring St. Interment will immediately follow going to Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery in Midland, Texas where she will be laid to rest with her mother, Jean. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

