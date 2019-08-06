Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Houghton McCrary. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Inurnment 3:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Judy Houghton McCrary passed Monday July 8th after a brief and unexpected illness. Judith Ann was born in Dallas, Texas on April 26, 1942 to Frank L Houghton, Jr. and Sue Miller Houghton. We loved her as a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. As a little girl she loved her summers on the Guadalupe River at Camp Waldemar. She was a raven haired beauty and was frequently compared to "That Girl" (Marlo Thomas) as a young girl and to Joan Collins later in life. Judy graduated from Midland High in 1960 and went on to The University of Texas where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Judy worked at KMID television in the 1960's and appeared in television commercials as The Dodge Girl and worked in the KMID office. She laughed about turning down the opportunity to be the star of the, then popular, children's television show "Romper Room". Judy worked as a Real Estate professional in Houston. She was also a trained interior designer and excelled at that as well. Her various homes were always beautiful noteworthy spaces that elevated the spirit. Judy dedicated much of her career to management of her oil and gas properties. She was a lifetime member of the Midland Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity. Judy is survived by her daughter Katherine Kelly McCrary, of Midland, granddaughter Natalie Megan McCrary, of Midland, brother R. Miller Houghton, and wife Liane, of Midland, sister Nancy Houghton Smith, of Arlington, Texas, brother John C. Houghton and wife Annie, of Ruidoso, New Mexico and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends each of whom she loved very much! Her husband Rick Schubert predeceased her. She also leaves behind her last love, Dan Potter of Menard, Texas. Judy passed gently and peacefully, with 14 loving family members and friends, surrounding her bed that afternoon with much love, laughter and many tears, as they cried, laughed, prayed ... singing hymns to the Lord. It was extremely sad, joyful, sweet, and tender. Please join her family and friends in a celebration of Judy's life at the Ellis Funeral Home on Saturday August 10th at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit

Judy Houghton McCrary passed Monday July 8th after a brief and unexpected illness. Judith Ann was born in Dallas, Texas on April 26, 1942 to Frank L Houghton, Jr. and Sue Miller Houghton. We loved her as a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. As a little girl she loved her summers on the Guadalupe River at Camp Waldemar. She was a raven haired beauty and was frequently compared to "That Girl" (Marlo Thomas) as a young girl and to Joan Collins later in life. Judy graduated from Midland High in 1960 and went on to The University of Texas where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Judy worked at KMID television in the 1960's and appeared in television commercials as The Dodge Girl and worked in the KMID office. She laughed about turning down the opportunity to be the star of the, then popular, children's television show "Romper Room". Judy worked as a Real Estate professional in Houston. She was also a trained interior designer and excelled at that as well. Her various homes were always beautiful noteworthy spaces that elevated the spirit. Judy dedicated much of her career to management of her oil and gas properties. She was a lifetime member of the Midland Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity. Judy is survived by her daughter Katherine Kelly McCrary, of Midland, granddaughter Natalie Megan McCrary, of Midland, brother R. Miller Houghton, and wife Liane, of Midland, sister Nancy Houghton Smith, of Arlington, Texas, brother John C. Houghton and wife Annie, of Ruidoso, New Mexico and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends each of whom she loved very much! Her husband Rick Schubert predeceased her. She also leaves behind her last love, Dan Potter of Menard, Texas. Judy passed gently and peacefully, with 14 loving family members and friends, surrounding her bed that afternoon with much love, laughter and many tears, as they cried, laughed, prayed ... singing hymns to the Lord. It was extremely sad, joyful, sweet, and tender. Please join her family and friends in a celebration of Judy's life at the Ellis Funeral Home on Saturday August 10th at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to view the online obituary and leave condolences. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close