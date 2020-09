Judy J. Barton, age 75 of Midland, TX, passed away September 16, 2020. She is survived by her children, John Barton of Midland, TX, Jason Barton of Midland, TX and Bobbie Jo Barrera of Playas Del Coco, Costa Rico. In keeping Judy's wishes, cremation services have been chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



